IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.260-$6.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.570-$1.610 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.71.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.36. 485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. IDEX has a 12-month low of $164.58 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.43.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

