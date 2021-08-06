IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Barclays

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $616.00 to $750.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IDXX. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $574.20.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $705.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $632.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $35,969,951. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,174.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,336,000 after buying an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

