IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 16,690 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.84.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.