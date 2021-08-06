IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 37,558 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 27.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

HPE stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.