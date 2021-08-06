IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $81.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

