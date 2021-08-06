IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

TSN stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

