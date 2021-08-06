IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CarMax by 64.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in CarMax by 5.4% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 85,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in CarMax by 27.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMX opened at $136.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $139.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.93.

In other CarMax news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 31,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $4,054,032.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,147.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

