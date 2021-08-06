ILCOIN Price Tops $0.0023 (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded 18% lower against the dollar. ILCOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $23,166.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006179 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ILCOIN

ILCOIN (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,711,925,157 coins and its circulating supply is 758,228,737 coins. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

