iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC downgraded shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ILIAY. Berenberg Bank lowered iliad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of iliad in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of iliad in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. iliad currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ILIAY opened at $10.35 on Monday. iliad has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.3357 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

About iliad

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

