iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.14% of iMedia Brands worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,215,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $788,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in iMedia Brands by 102.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 48,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMBI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.85. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.