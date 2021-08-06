Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMTX. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Immatics has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $216.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Immatics by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,082,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immatics by 8.6% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 94,045 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Immatics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 88,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd grew its holdings in Immatics by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 78,254 shares in the last quarter.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

