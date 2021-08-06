ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

IBRX stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.00. ImmunityBio has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,689,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $339,992.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.