Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.40.

IMO opened at C$33.73 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$14.86 and a 12-month high of C$42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$24.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.73%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

