Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Insider Graham Hetherington Purchases 29,220 Shares

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) insider Graham Hetherington purchased 29,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £49,966.20 ($65,281.16).

Indivior stock opened at GBX 164.90 ($2.15) on Friday. Indivior PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 176.10 ($2.30). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

