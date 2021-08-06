Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to Hold

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

