Infinitecoin Price Hits $0.0002 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $20.30 million and $1,982.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000149 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

