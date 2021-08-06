InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Credit Suisse Group

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2.80 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

IFRX has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Shares of IFRX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,465. The company has a market cap of $110.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in InflaRx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 235.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 247.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 16.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.