Informa’s (INF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INF. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Informa from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 501 ($6.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 593.50 ($7.75).

Informa stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 513.40 ($6.71). The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.72 billion and a PE ratio of -20.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 516.58.

In other news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

