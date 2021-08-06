Information Services’ (ISV) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Information Services (TSE:ISV) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Information Services from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Information Services alerts:

Shares of ISV stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.28. 945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,665. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$17.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$529.90 million and a PE ratio of 23.56.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.6410286 EPS for the current year.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.