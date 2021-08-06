Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $669,186.44 and approximately $157.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00056874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00904156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00097917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00042754 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

