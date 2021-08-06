Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INE. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.13.

INE traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,917. The company has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -62.88%.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

