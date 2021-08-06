Insider Buying: Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Major Shareholder Acquires 800,000 Shares of Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of RNA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. 8,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,211. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $37.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 82.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 34.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNA shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.