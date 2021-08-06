Insider Buying: Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) CEO Acquires $25,277.00 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) CEO Douglas W. Marohn purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $25,277.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Nicholas Financial stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $140.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

