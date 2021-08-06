Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,254,361.68.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00.

TSE:WCP opened at C$5.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.18 and a 1 year high of C$6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

WCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.