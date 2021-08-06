Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells $130,560.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80.

On Friday, May 7th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00.

GOOG stock opened at $2,738.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,578.31. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $1,719,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 90,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,836,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.