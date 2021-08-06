Insider Selling: Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director Sells 52,782 Shares of Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total transaction of C$2,112,098.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares in the company, valued at C$2,745,823.59.

EMP.A stock opened at C$41.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Empire Company Limited has a 12 month low of C$32.63 and a 12 month high of C$42.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMP.A shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.56.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

