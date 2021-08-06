Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Sells $1,379,011.64 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $183.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.08. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
