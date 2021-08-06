Insider Selling: ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Sells 357 Shares of Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darren S. Raiguel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Darren S. Raiguel sold 981 shares of ePlus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $88,299.81.

ePlus stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.79. 52,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.88.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ePlus by 1,456.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter worth $208,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

