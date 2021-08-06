Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $715.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.15 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $580.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.44.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. William Blair started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $501.56.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
