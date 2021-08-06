Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $715.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.15 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $580.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. William Blair started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $501.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $90,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $39,137,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 119.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.