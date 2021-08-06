Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells 108,354 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 527,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 19.0% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $1,309,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

