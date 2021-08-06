Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells 2,198 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $366,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $36,100.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Lionel Bonnot sold 3,704 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $328,730.00.

Shares of SITM stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.59. 147,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,739. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $195.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.95. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -372.24 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 160.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,396,000 after acquiring an additional 901,966 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 1,663.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 202,869 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 53.3% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 2,491.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,681 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

