Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells $282,851.10 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 248,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $282,851.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.97 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.05.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

