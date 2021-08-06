Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $397,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jefferson V. Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $394,520.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jefferson V. Wright sold 45,000 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,401,750.00.

TLS stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.92. 262,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,086. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 697.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

