Insider Selling: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Insider Sells $912,888.09 in Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $295.66 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $216.42 and a 1 year high of $298.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.54.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,955,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

