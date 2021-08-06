Insider Selling: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Insider Sells $912,888.09 in Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $295.66 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $216.42 and a 1 year high of $298.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.54.
The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,955,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.
About The Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
