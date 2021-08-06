Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $2,911,865.67 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:TRU opened at $120.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.78. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $121.47.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
