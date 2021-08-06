Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $2,911,865.67 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TRU opened at $120.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.78. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $121.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

