Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on August 9th (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science’s (NASDAQ:IAS) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. Integral Ad Science had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $270,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Integral Ad Science’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

IAS opened at $16.83 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $823,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth $2,583,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

