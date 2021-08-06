Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Trading Up 27% Over Last 7 Days

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market cap of $28,091.80 and $40,225.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Intelligent Trading Foundation Profile

ITT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

