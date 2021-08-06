Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of INTEQ stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52. Intelsat has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $65.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

