Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$19.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.50. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$11.23 and a 1-year high of C$21.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1488477 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.