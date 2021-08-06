International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.
International Money Express stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,386. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.47.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in International Money Express by 29.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after acquiring an additional 648,370 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 99.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 536,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 168,512 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in International Money Express by 18.8% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 976,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 154,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 572,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
