International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

International Money Express stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,386. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.47.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in International Money Express by 29.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after acquiring an additional 648,370 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in International Money Express by 99.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 536,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 168,512 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in International Money Express by 18.8% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 976,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 154,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in International Money Express by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 572,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

