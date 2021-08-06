International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.60. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 1,813 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

International Stem Cell Corp. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic and biomedical products. It operates through the following segments: Cosmetic Market, Biomedical Market and Therapeutic Market. The Cosmetic Market segment develops, manufactures and markets a cosmetic skin care products based on the company’s proprietary parthenogenetic stem cell technology and targeted small molecule technology.

