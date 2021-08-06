Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) posted its earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ XENT traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $27.37. 14,356,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,304. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $907.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XENT shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.