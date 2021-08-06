Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,666.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,395 ($70.49).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of ITRK stock traded down GBX 29.41 ($0.38) on Friday, reaching GBX 5,312.59 ($69.41). The company had a trading volume of 367,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 32.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,478.04. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,024 ($65.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

