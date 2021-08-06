Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 61,441 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $535.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.11. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $540.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.83.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

