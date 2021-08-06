Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE VCV opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $14.30.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.