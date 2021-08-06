Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.4% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after acquiring an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $369.12 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $369.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

