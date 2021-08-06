Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.00

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.83, with a volume of 322870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 507,779 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 799,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 615,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 24,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 607,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 33,573 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

