Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Buys 32 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.6% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $543,986,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $416.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

