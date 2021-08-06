Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3,213.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,956 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after buying an additional 651,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after buying an additional 576,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $530,810,000 after buying an additional 429,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.50.

BDX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.03. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.95.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

