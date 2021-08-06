Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 293 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. 2,040,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,205,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

